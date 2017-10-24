Neci’s Nine AT Nine 10/24/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Logic- 1-800-273-8255

8. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

7. Fifth Harmony – He Like That

6. Portugal The Man – Feel It Still

5. 30 Seconds To Mars – Walk on Water

4. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask

3. Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

2. Nick Jonas – Find You

1. Camilla Cabello- Havana