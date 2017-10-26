Neci’s Nine AT Nine 10/26/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9 Bruno Mars – Too Good To Say Goodbye

8. Maroon Five – What Lovers Do

7. Sabrina Carpenter – Why

6. Halsey – Bad At Love

5 Logic – 1-800-273-8255

4. Dua Lipa – New Rules

3. Pink – What About Us

2. Max with Gnash – Lights Down Low

1. Camilla Cabello- Havana