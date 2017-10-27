Neci’s Nine AT Nine 10/27/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9 Dua Lipa – New Rules

8. Charlie Puth – How Long

7. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask

6. Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

5 Maroon Five – What Lovers Do

4. Camilla Cabello- Havana

3. Selena Gomez/Marshmello – Wolves

2. Halsey – Bad At Love

1. Fifth Harmony – He Like That