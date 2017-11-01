Artists Send Support in Wake of NYC Terror Attack

By Robyn Collins

Singer Josh Groban was running with his dog just a half block from the site where the terrorist who mowed down bikers and pedestrians was shot by police.

“Oh my God I just heard gunshots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F—,” tweeted Groban. “I hope everyone’s ok,” he added. “Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there. I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting.”

As New Yorkers were out in the streets for Halloween festivities, a man drove a vehicle onto a bike path in Manhattan killing eight people and injuring twelve (via CBS News). After his rampage, he emerged from the vehicle with a pellet gun and a paintball gun and was shot in the abdomen by law officers.

In the wake of the worst terror attack in the city since 9/11, artists took to social media to share messages of love and support for the city.

