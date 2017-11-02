Harry Styles Slips on Kiwi During Performance (WATCH)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles slipped on a kiwi during a recent performance in London.

Yes, a kiwi.

The show is a part of a UK tour to support his new solo career and debut album. Fans at the Hammersmith Apollo hurled kiwi fruit at the singer as he performed the appropriately-titled song “Kiwi” from the album.

Styles made a speedy recovery from the fall and continued the show, teasing fans, “It appears there is an actual kiwi thrown on stage. Has anyone else brought fruit? Shame on you.”

The show must go on, right?

 

 

