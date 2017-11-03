Neci’s Nine AT Nine 11/03/17

By Neci
Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.  

I love you guys for tuning in!

9  Dua Lipa – New Rules

8.  Maroon Five – What Lovers Do

7.   Daya – New

6. Halsey – Bad At Love

5  Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

4.  Camilla Cabello- Havana

3. Fergie – A Little Work

2. Taylor Swift – Ready For It

1. Logic – 1-800-273-8255

