Neci’s Nine AT Nine 11/03/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9 Dua Lipa – New Rules
8. Maroon Five – What Lovers Do
7. Daya – New
6. Halsey – Bad At Love
5 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
4. Camilla Cabello- Havana
3. Fergie – A Little Work
2. Taylor Swift – Ready For It
1. Logic – 1-800-273-8255