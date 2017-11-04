Giant 11/12/17

Join Mix 106.5 this Sunday from 11am to 1pm at the Giant on Daybreak Circle in Clarksville and help a family in need this holiday season! Giant’s “Food for Families” drive is in full swing – just drop off non-perishable items in our bins at the front of the store. From canned cranberry sauce and pumpkin to boxed stuffing – all items will be donated to local Feeding America Food banks, ensuring that local families have a happy Thanksgiving. The food drive ends on on November 23rd so be sure to donate early!