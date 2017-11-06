Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Toddler Son’s ‘Hamilton’ Review

By Scott T. Sterling

Lin-Manuel Miranda took his toddler son Sebastian to see the first act of his blockbuster musical, Hamilton, and shared his child’s humorous review on social media.

Young Sebastian’s review covers a lot of territory, from questioning onstage footwear choices to delighting in the appearance of actress Elizabeth Judd, whom he knows from playing with her in the park.

Lin-Manuel Miranda closed the review by saying that he’ll take Sebastian to see the show’s second act “when he’s a little older.”

See the full live-tweet review in the Twitter thread below.

In advance of his 3rd birthday, we took lil man to Act One of Hamilton on Saturday. His comments in this thread... https://t.co/e3hBugEsnI —

Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 06, 2017

Alexander Hamilton: "those stairs need to COME DOWN." He was very concerned the stairs would not come down. Whew! —

Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 06, 2017

The Schuyler Sisters: total DELIGHT in seeing @elizjudd as Angelica, with whom he has played in the park several times. —

Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 06, 2017

@elizjudd At the climax of Meet Me Inside: "WHY ARE THEY BOTH WEARING SHOES?" (Maybe because we don't wear shoes inside? I dunno) —

Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 06, 2017

@elizjudd Dear Theodosia: he curls up next to @VAMNit. She DID write it, according to him. BUT THEN —

Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 06, 2017

@elizjudd @VAMNit His best friend at school has two daddies and he is crazy about them. —

Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 06, 2017