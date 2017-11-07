Neci’s Nine AT Nine 11/07/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9 Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
8. Charlie Puth – How Long
7. Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
6. Imagine Dragons – Thunder
5 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
4. Macklemore/Kesha – Good Old Daya
3. Taylor Swift – Ready For It
2. Dua Lipa – New Rules
1. Logic – 1-800-273-8255