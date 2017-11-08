Neci’s Nine AT Nine 11/08/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask

8. Max w/Gnash – Lights Down Low

7. Harry Styles – Kiwi

6. Dua Lipa – New Rules

5. Maroon 5 – What Lovers Do

4. Logic – 1800-273-8255

3. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

2. Macklemore/Kesha – Good Old Daya

1. Little Mix and CNCO – Reggaeton Remix