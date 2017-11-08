Taylor Swift Provides Official Tracklist, Production Credits for ‘Reputation’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Just hours after an alleged tracklist for Taylor Swift’s Reputation leaked, Swift provided a full list of songs along with credits.

As previously reported, Reputation (out Friday, Oct 10) will feature 15 songs, including “End Game,” a rumored collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Future. The three previously released songs, “…Ready For It,” “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Gorgeous” will also be included.

As for production credits, Swift confirmed that she’s the executive producer and Jack Antonoff, Max Martin and Shellback share production credits with her. Serban Ghenea mixed the album.

Swift’s sixth album will no doubt debut at the top of the Billboard album charts. More than 400,000 copies were pre-ordered a week before its release. That’s twice as many as her last album 1989, which came out in 2014, reports Billboard.

Check out the Swift’s post of the official tracklist for Reputation below.