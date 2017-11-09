Mariah Carey Fires Her Manager Stella Bulochinkov

Mariah Carey and manager Stella Bulochinkov have split. Bulochinkov has managed Carey for the past three years.

In a statement to the press, Bulochinkov said, “After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management. During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors.”

During their time working together, Bulochinkov launched “Mariah’s World” the E! reality show about the singer’s life.

Mariah’s boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, will step in as her new manager.