New Meghan Trainor Is In The Works

I love Megan Trainor. Her sassy style and quirky tunes kept my head bopping for well over a year. We haven’t heard much from her in 2017 and that’s because she has been in studio working on new music and the people she has enlisted to help her on this musical endeavor is impressive. She has been working with the likes of Lunch Money Lewis, J Kash, who has worked with the likes of Maroon 5 ( who has a new album that is alla dat by the way ) and Charlie Puth, and Tobias Jesso Jr. who has worked with Adele and Sia just to name a few. This list of people gives me the impression that the sounds on this album is going to be eclectic. No album title or release date available at this time, but I’ll keep an eye out for ya!