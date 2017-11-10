Do You Pay to Go to Thanksgiving Dinner with Your Family?

When you show up to your aunt’s house for Thanksgiving dinner, does she give you a big hug, welcome you into her home, tell you how much you mean to her and then demand 20 bucks to cover the meal she’s about to serve you?

Apparently that really happens. Someone tweeted about their family CHARGING for Thanksgiving dinner last week.

Most people didn’t believe it but Buzzfeed ran a survey on it and found 1% of people say yeah, they get charged.

50% say they don’t pay, but they do have to pitch in with sides or something else to eat. And 49% just straight up freeload.