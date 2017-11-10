The Morning Mix Talks To The Cast of The Lion King

Disney’s The Lion King comes to the Hippodrome November 16th through December 10th. This magical and world renowned show has the entire city talking!

The Morning Mix talks to Phylicia Pearl, a Silver Spring native and member of The Lion King cast for 3 years now, about how the show ‘connected’ her to Beyonce, the impact the show has had on her life, and the first thing she is going to do when she comes home to Maryland!

