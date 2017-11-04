Mistletoe Meltdown 2017

Baltimore’s Biggest Holiday Show Is Back!

Mix 106.5’s Mistletoe Meltdown!

2014MisletoeMeltdown-02

December 14, 2017 | The Meyerhoff

Tickets are on sale now!

#MistletoeMeltdown

Featuring:

fergie photo name03 Mistletoe Meltdown 2017

_______________________________

And a special guest to be announced
plus a performance by

 

school of rock baltimore Mistletoe Meltdown 2017

________________________________

Fergie –
A Special Guest To Be Announced & School of Rock Baltimore

 

Use #Mistletoemeltdown and
tell us how excited you are for the show!

TM-Button_website

Be sure to get your tickets early because this show will sell out!
An all ages show.


Sponsored by:

 

More From WWMX-FM

The Side Show Podcast
Sign Up!
What They Look Like Now!

Listen Live