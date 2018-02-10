Stuff A Bus 2017

Benefiting:

MD-Food-Bank  Maryland Food Bank

Mix 106.5’s Annual Stuff A Bus, returns on  Saturday, November 18, 2017 from 10am to 5pm. We will be broadcasting live and collecting your non-perishable food items.
This year we return to the Wegmans in the Hunt Valley Towne Centre and the Wegmans at Foundry Row in Owings Mills.

Wegmans – Hunt Valley
Hunt Valley Towne Centre
122 Shawan Road
Hunt Valley, MD 21030

Stuff A Bus Hunt Valley is sponsored by:
Wegmans – Owings Mills
Foundry Row
10100 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Stuff A Bus Foundry Row is sponsored by:

